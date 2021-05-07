Home

COVID-19
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Nawamagi Village takes proactive measures

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
May 16, 2021 3:42 pm

Over fifty Nawamagi villagers in the Nadroga province are prohibited from non-essential travel in and out of the village boundaries.

Village Elder, Apaitia Nareki says as of Friday, they will not receive guests from other parts of the country unless absolutely necessary.

The villagers have also been advised to strictly adhere to a 6 pm to 4 am curfew which is now also in place.

Article continues after advertisement

“Even though Sigatoka is still a non-containment zone, but we will not let our guard down. We will continue with the fight to ensure the virus does not spread to our community. We will always support whatever decision the Health Ministry will impose to protect our community.”

Nareki states this is to re-affirm the call made by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on banning social events and practicing social distancing.

The village has also banned all community events, kava consumption and special events such as funerals will only be attended by immediate family.

