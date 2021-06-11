Home

Full Coverage

COVID-19

Nawaka protest pose high risk of transmission

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 14, 2021 8:25 pm

The Permanent Secretary for Health has clarified that groceries and other household essentials were on the way when he was notified of a protest in Nawaka over the weekend.

Doctor James Fong says they had notified the community several days prior that items were to be delivered on the said day.

“That same day of the protest, the third delivery of groceries and household items arrived to the community. When I see crowding like that in a lockdown area, I see risk of transmission. We have already seen 119 cases in Nadi since the start of this outbreak, with another 28 confirmed in the last 24 hours, up till 6am this morning.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Permanent Secretary says while it is difficult to live under lockdown, these measures are necessary to curb the spread of the virus.

The Ministry of Health is working with the Ministries of Economy and Communications to strengthen their database by allowing for the electronic registration of household information and their needs.

