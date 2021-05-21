Navy tries to find link between bubble and officer

The Fiji Navy is now investigating how 12 of its officers that tested positive for COVID-19 came into contact with the officer who was announced positive on Tuesday.

The officer from Tacirua had presented to the Nuffield Health Centre in Tamavua with symptoms after which he tested positive.

Following contact tracing and swabbing of close contacts, 12 more officers were found to be infected.

Navy Commander, Captain Humphrey Tawake told FBC News the 12 Navy officers were operating in a bubble and they are now trying to find a link.

“We are trying to investigate and working with the Ministry of Health how they actually got into contacted with the guy that lives out of Tacirua and how they actually came into contact and that is part of the investigation that is ongoing. But all precautionary measures have been undertaken so the ship itself is under lockdown now and no entry or exist so all those on board are asymptomatic.”

Captain Tawake adds their headquarters in Walu Bay, Suva is also under restricted movement and necessary COVID measures are followed.