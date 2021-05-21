Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
13 more test positive with 12 in new Navy cluster|Navy tries to find link between bubble and officer|$300m direct spending on COVID-19 related matters|Government guarantee of $170m approved|Lautoka hospital to re-open next Tuesday|USP says five students waiting for results|Bondwell ordered to close stores|Arrests made for breaching isolation protocol|Lautoka market vendors hoping for stall fees to be waived|Government Ministries assist in vaccination drive|More screening for Lami area says MOH|FNUSA demands apology|29 Fijians stuck in Lautoka, housed by relative|Market vendors provided PPE|Bula Kids to strengthen home learning|USP residential halls on shut down|Government guarantee if approved will benefit Fijians|Charitable organization assists disadvantaged families in Navua|Remaining 4,000 tests received with no positive results|11 more cases recorded with 10 in Kinoya household|Australia provides over $31 million worth of PPE|Investigation for Navy personnel to determine future measures|Approved businesses need to adhere to conditions|Ministry warns against misleading information|Government can’t dictate to banks says Sayed-Khaiyum|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Navy tries to find link between bubble and officer

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
May 26, 2021 4:27 pm
[File Photo]

The Fiji Navy is now investigating how 12 of its officers that tested positive for COVID-19 came into contact with the officer who was announced positive on Tuesday.

The officer from Tacirua had presented to the Nuffield Health Centre in Tamavua with symptoms after which he tested positive.

Following contact tracing and swabbing of close contacts, 12 more officers were found to be infected.

Article continues after advertisement

Navy Commander, Captain Humphrey Tawake told FBC News the 12 Navy officers were operating in a bubble and they are now trying to find a link.

“We are trying to investigate and working with the Ministry of Health how they actually got into contacted with the guy that lives out of Tacirua and how they actually came into contact and that is part of the investigation that is ongoing. But all precautionary measures have been undertaken so the ship itself is under lockdown now and no entry or exist so all those on board are asymptomatic.”

Captain Tawake adds their headquarters in Walu Bay, Suva is also under restricted movement and necessary COVID measures are followed.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.