Navy personnel onboard new patrol boat quarantined

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 15, 2020 12:10 pm
[Source: FMSRCC]

Navy personnel onboard Fiji’s newest patrol boat RFNS Savenaca which arrived in Fiji waters yesterday will remain onboard for further quarantine.

The vessel initially left Perth, Australia on the 23rd of last month and stopped over at Darwin and Cairns for resupply and refueling before making its final leg to Suva.

Given the risk of COVID-19, the Fiji Navy says the crew will undergo quarantine and isolation on board for another week before they are allowed to disembark.

Article continues after advertisement

The RFNS Savenaca which entered Suva Harbour for the first time yesterday, is part of the Australian supported Pacific Maritime Security Program.

Click here for more on COVID-19

