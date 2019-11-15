Navy personnel onboard new patrol boat quarantined

Navy personnel onboard Fiji’s newest patrol boat RFNS Savenaca which arrived in Fiji waters yesterday will remain onboard for further quarantine.

The vessel initially left Perth, Australia on the 23rd of last month and stopped over at Darwin and Cairns for resupply and refueling before making its final leg to Suva.

Given the risk of COVID-19, the Fiji Navy says the crew will undergo quarantine and isolation on board for another week before they are allowed to disembark.

The Republic of Fiji Navy welcomed 𝙍𝙁𝙉𝙎 𝙎𝙖𝙫𝙚𝙣𝙖𝙘𝙖 into Suva yesterday The crew will finish their quarantine before commencing with operations Naval ops continue in support to @FijianGovt for COVID-19 & TC HAROLD 📞1539 for maritime movement requests & emergencies pic.twitter.com/T4xJKXPgiS — FMSRCC (@fmsrcc) April 15, 2020

The RFNS Savenaca which entered Suva Harbour for the first time yesterday, is part of the Australian supported Pacific Maritime Security Program.

The newest addition to the Republic of #Fiji Navy, 𝙍𝙁𝙉𝙎 𝙎𝙖𝙫𝙚𝙣𝙖𝙘𝙖, sailed into Suva Harbor this morning escorted by 𝙍𝙁𝙉𝙎 𝙆𝙞𝙠𝙖𝙪 after her maiden voyage from Perth Vinaka vakalevu 🇦🇺 for the support with the Pacific Maritime Security Program #VuvalePartnership pic.twitter.com/cZEDglRxhu — FMSRCC (@fmsrcc) April 14, 2020

