Navua resident faces challenges due to pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the livelihoods of many Fijians including a 25-year-old Shivani Archal of Navua.

Archal is one of the many Fijians who have been severely impacted as she is no longer able to sell fresh produce to earn an income for her family.

The 25-year-old is looking after her mother, sister, and elder brother who is physically challenged.

Article continues after advertisement

“Because of COVID-19, we are not able to sell our vegetables. In the areas, we used to go and sell the vegetables they have told us not to come because of the virus”.

The Navua Resident left school at the age of 16 to support her family which is now adopted by Being Helping Hands Fiji.

Being helping hands Fiji is a non-governmental organization that assists Fijians who are suffering in silence and their vision is to help and make a difference in Fijians lives.

The NGO has been assisting the family for the last two years and has helped build their kitchen.