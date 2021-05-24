Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Strict checkpoints in Qauia settlement|Four men drinking grog amongst 33 arrested|Navua resident faces challenges due to pandemic|Jobs for Nature Rehabilitation program launched|Save the Children Fiji supports thousands of families|Unethical online shopping practices a concern|126 new COVID-19 infections with another death recorded|Temporary closure of New World Supermarket Nausori|48 hour lockdown for Qauia Settlement|Delayed Services at Nausori Emergency Department|Test positivity rate hits 4.1 percent|Vaccine not dumped in Fiji says Feakes|Additional isolation facilities needed in Lami and Nausori|Ministry launches COVID-19 dashboard|NZ pledges more financial support in COVID fight|Six AUSMAT members on advisory capacity arriving tonight|Second dose vaccination starts in the North|FNPF clarifies delayed payment|Need normalcy, get vaccinated: PM|Tui Macuata urges compassion for returning Northerners|Vaccine can get outbreak under control|MOH identifies areas of interests|First Responders continue to lend a helping hand|Police record more alcohol related arrests|Cinema revenue drops|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Navua resident faces challenges due to pandemic

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
June 22, 2021 12:15 pm

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the livelihoods of many Fijians including a 25-year-old Shivani Archal of Navua.

Archal is one of the many Fijians who have been severely impacted as she is no longer able to sell fresh produce to earn an income for her family.

The 25-year-old is looking after her mother, sister, and elder brother who is physically challenged.

Article continues after advertisement

“Because of COVID-19, we are not able to sell our vegetables. In the areas, we used to go and sell the vegetables they have told us not to come because of the virus”.

The Navua Resident left school at the age of 16 to support her family which is now adopted by Being Helping Hands Fiji.

Being helping hands Fiji is a non-governmental organization that assists Fijians who are suffering in silence and their vision is to help and make a difference in Fijians lives.

The NGO has been assisting the family for the last two years and has helped build their kitchen.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.