Navua NGO reaches out to people in isolation

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
July 8, 2021 3:33 pm
[Source: Make a Difference-Fiji]

A non-government organization has partnered with the Serua/Namosi province to provide for people without jobs, facing difficulties or in isolation.

Make a Difference Fiji will be assisting and serving 150 individuals or families in the province who may be isolating.

Founder, Renu Snowsill says in the last two days, the NGO and the Provincial Administrators outreach team delivered 20 packs to individuals who are in 14 days isolation.

These individuals had travelled from Red Zones to Upper and Lower Namosi.

Snowsill says they are packing another 22 packs which will be distributed today and tomorrow.

She says the partnership between provincial office and MADF will continue on weekly basis to ensure that families/individuals in isolation are looked after and have essentials to rely on.

Snowsill welcomed the initiatives by the government and non-governmental organizations who are reaching out to families in these trying times.

