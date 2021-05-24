Home

COVID-19
COVID-19

Navua Hospital closes its SOPD clinic services

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 22, 2021 12:30 pm

The Special Outpatients Department clinic at the Navua Hospital has been closed until further notice.

This is due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the Serua/Namosi Subdivision.

SOPD patients who require replenishment if prescription are advised to pick their transcription from the entrance of the Navua Hospital.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry adds that any individual who is feeling unwell and requires medical attention can go to the General Outpatients Department at the Navua Hospital.

