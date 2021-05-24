Home

Navua charitable organization reaches out to more Fijians

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
July 24, 2021 12:18 pm

Despite the associated risk of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, charitable organisations continue to reach out to those in need

Navua based charitable organization, Worthy Works Fiji has reached out to 250 families between Wainadoi and Galoa in the last few weeks.

This also includes families who are currently in isolation as there is now over 50 cases of COVID -19 in the Serua Namosi subdivision.

A number of the families who are being assisted with food packs have lost their daily or weekly income.

More families will be assisted by Worthy Works Fiji within the Serua Namosi subdivision as advisory councillors continue to identify the neediest families in their area and thus the distribution of food packs is prioritized.

