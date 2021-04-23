Home

Naval officer among 44 arrested for breach

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
May 1, 2021 12:55 pm

A Naval Officer is among the 44 people arrested in the last 24-hours for failing to comply with Curfew Orders as well as breaching the COVID-19 restrictions.

The officer and three others were found loitering at the Suva Handicraft Centre during curfew hours.

In the Southern Division, 22 individuals were arrested for not complying with the COVID-19 restrictions while a 26-year-old man from Samabula was found drunk in Namadi Heights during curfew hours.

Article continues after advertisement

Eight people were arrested in the Eastern Division for failing to comply with curfew orders while the Northern Division recorded five cases.

The five in the North were found drunk at Nadawa Street in Labasa, Wailevu, and Wairiki in Taveuni during curfew hours.

The Western Division recorded four cases whereby all farmers were found drunk in Sigatoka town, breaching the COVID-19 restrictions.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu is urging the public to respect the health restrictions in place and avoid any unnecessary movement.

He warns anyone found to have breached the COVID-19 restrictions and Curfew Orders will be taken to task.

