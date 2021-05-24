Home

Nausori Residents praise vaccination drive-through

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 20, 2021 10:10 am
[Source: Ministry of Health and Medical Services]

Residents and medical professionals in the greater Nausori area says they are pleased to have a drive-through vaccination centre in the area.

The vaccination site at Hexagon Shopping Mall is a great example of public and private sector collaboration.

Sub Divisional Medical Officer Rewa, Dr Sravaniya Dasi says the primary benefits of drive-through vaccination and COVID 19 swabbing are safety, efficiency, and convenience.

Dr Dasi says the clinic is part of the continued support to the Ministry of Health by the private sector and the business community in Nausori.


[Source: Ministry of Health and Medical Services]

She adds that getting vaccinated and swabbed at a drive-through site decreases the risk of exposure to COVID-19 for patients and healthcare workers, since people do not need to go inside, or wait near other potentially infected people.

Dr Dasi also highlights, data has shown that the risk of transmission is higher in indoor spaces , and drive-throughs allow people to stay outdoors and isolated in their vehicles, thereby limiting the spread of the disease.

Alternative sites for vaccination in Rewa are Vunimono Hall, Pack and Save Supermarket and mobile teams which will be vaccinating domiciliary cases.

The alternative site for swabbing is Nausori Special school which has the services of a medical team as well as pharmaceutical services.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.