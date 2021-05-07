Nausori Market cordoned off

The Nausori Market has been cordoned off as a precautionary measure.
Nausori Town Council Chief Executive, Anurashika Bari, says they are now waiting for further instructions from the health ministry.
We have sent questions about the closure to Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong.
