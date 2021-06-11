Nausori Health Centre closed

The Nausori Health Centre is currently being decontaminated.

The Ministry of Health says the facility is currently closed to allow the disinfecting team to perform decontamination.

It says operations will resume tomorrow, however, with limited emergency services, provided.

The Ministry says full operations of emergency services will resume on Saturday.

All other medical services can be accessed at the Wainibokasi Sub-Divisional Hospital and the Naulu Health Centre.

The Ministry says Maternity Services continue at Nausori Maternity.