Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Nationwide lockdown a real possibility|More screenings from funeral super spreader|No new case as Fiji continues to fight COVID-19|Restricted movement in Viti Levu from tomorrow|No mask no ride on public transport|COVID-19 vaccination program to begin next week|Driver identified, hunt on for other passengers|Minimal to no bus services for Sunday|No entry without masks says SCC|Businesses not enforcing masks will be closed|Some West businesses taking drastic steps|COVID-19 testing ramped up|Capital city enforces strict measures|Ministry notes increase in export volume|Hundreds quarantined for possible exposure to COVID-19|Cunningham family slept in Nasomo village|Workers in confinement areas to liaise with employers |Continue to expect more cases: Health Ministry|No national lockdown says Dr Fong|Samples collected from funeral attendees|Second round of vaccination starts today|FHEC suspends all face to face training |More than 148,000 downloads of the careFIJI App|Fiji records fifth consecutive day of COVID-19 cases|FCCC receives more complaints against traders|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Nationwide lockdown a real possibility

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
April 23, 2021 4:55 pm
[File Photo]

The Health Ministry will implement a nationwide lockdown if people continue to disregard COVID-19 restrictions.

These include the wearing of masks, social distancing and avoiding social gatherings and no unnecessary movement.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says confirms police are ready to implement a lockdown immediately if the need arises, and the ministry meets with all government agencies on a daily basis to plan contingencies.

Article continues after advertisement

“The police reassured me that they are ready, if we have to we will. It will be quite severe, if we have to call a lockdown it will be severe and we will not give a warning. It will just have to happen.”

Dr Fong adds the only other time such a severe step would be considered is if authorities assess that there is a real threat where a large portion of the population could be infected.

“However, if we know that the person can spread it to a huge number of people-YES-lockdown. That’s easy. The other one is if we look around and we see that nobody is complying with our requirements for mask. There is no covid-safe behaviour around the place then that’ll be another trigger that we’ll have to lockdown.”

Fijians in Suva, Nausori and Lami have been put on notice that these areas are at higher risk of a complete lockdown if people continue to be ignorant of advisories.

Dr Fong also warns that if a national lockdown happens, it will happen suddenly and without warning.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.