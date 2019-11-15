Nationwide curfew time to change from tomorrow

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has announced that from tomorrow the curfew in place will now start at 8pm to 5am daily.

He says they are putting this into place to help Fiji fight against the deadly COVID-19 virus.

The PM says also from tomorrow, social gatherings will be banned entirely, everywhere in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our 20 person limit now applies only to the workplace. Two people, three people, it doesn’t matter –– no more social gatherings. Do not have visitors over to your homes. Your interactions should be limited entirely to those already living in your households. If you’re missing a friend or loved one, do the safe thing and call them on the phone. If you need to walk around or exercise you may do so, but keep a safe distance of two metres from other people while outside.”

Bainimarama says while the restrictions locking down the Lautoka confined area has been extended to at least 5am on Tuesday, the 7th of April, there are some changes.

“Restaurants can now operate, so long as they follow our safety guidelines, focusing on safe physical distancing and takeaway and delivery services. The boundaries of the confined area will be open to those who are seeking emergency medical care or kidney dialysis. Under close police escort, these individuals travel from the checkpoints directly to Lautoka Hospital.”

We will have more soon.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Click here for more on COVID-19