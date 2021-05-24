Home

National seven-day average daily test positivity hits 12.5%

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
July 7, 2021 8:30 pm

The national seven-day average daily test positivity is 12.5% and continues on an upward trend.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says 181,026 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April .

3356 tests have been reported for July 5th.

Doctor Fong says the testing number data for all labs for July 5th are still being received and so the testing number is expected to increase once updated.

The national seven-day daily test average is 3,420 tests per day or 3.9 tests per 1,000 population.

Doctor Fong says a total of 6,361 individuals were screened and 1,629 swabbed at the stationary screening clinics in the last 24 hours.

The mobile screening teams screened a total of 4,387 individuals and swabbed 410 in the last 24 hours.

He adds as of July 6th, 329,837 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 56,974 have received their second doses.

This means that 56% of the target population has received at least one dose and 9.7% are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

