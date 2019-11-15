National Budget to target SMEs support

Budget support for small and micro businesses is likely to be considered with the national budget currently being drawn up.

Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says given the significant loss of jobs in the tourism sector, they are seeing an increased uptake in small and micro enterprises in response to the economic fall-out of COVID-19.

Sayed-Khaiyum says while unemployment is likely to remain high given the crisis, they are envisioning avenues to try to soften the impact.

Article continues after advertisement

“There are a lot of people that do want to go into small businesses and how do they start, the type of support they need. We’ve had discussions with the Fiji Institute of Accountants also, very good discussions actually, they have 900 members in their organisation. They are strewn across Fiji so we can piggy back on their expertise too to be able to provide some handholding.”

The Economy Minister adds that with traditional sources of revenue like tourism having dried up, expenditure in many areas will have to be reduced, government operations in particular.

He says working smarter and using more information communication technology will be an area for government to exploit.

The national budget address is expected to be delivered towards the end of June.