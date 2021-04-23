Nasareci church goers in Nadi urged to call 158

Fijians who attended a church service in Nasareci church in Nadi on April 18th are urged to call the 158 helpline.

Health Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong says this is part of their greater contact tracing effort.

Dr Fong is also calling out to anyone who traveled out of Viti Levu to any of the outer islands including Vanua Levu from April 19th to also contact the Ministry of Health or the 158 helpline.

“We believe these are two areas that require some attention in terms of picking up more potential contacts of existing contacts. I also want to urge all Fijians to steer the course and follow the measures necessary in order to contain this outbreak.”

Dr Fong adds it is essential for these Fijians to contact the Ministry at the earliest to curb any possible chance of transmission.

The Ministry of Health is calling on all Fijians to abide with the advisory issued by the authorities.