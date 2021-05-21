Naroro villagers hopeful life return to normal soon

About 10 women vendors of Naroro village in Nadroga have noted a decline in revenue from the sale of freshwater mussels at the Sigatoka market.

Community Health worker and vendor, Meiva Vurabere, says the current national and community restrictions have made them wait in line for space at the market due to fewer customers and an oversupply of kai.

She says despite the community restrictions and curfew time in place, Naroro women are not giving up and remain optimistic that kai sales will pick up over the next few months.

“When we go to the market, it’s always full and most stalls are still occupied by other vendors due to fewer customers. Before COVID-19 our business was thriving as hotel workers were our main customers.”

Vurabere adds the village heads have been in constant contact with relevant authorities to ensure some lieu are given for villagers to fetch food from their farms and supply from the Sigatoka River for sustenance.

“We are thankful that we still have a chance to secure foods and other essential items despite the current restrictions. Villagers are now following strict protocols to contain the spread of COVID-19.”

Village Elder, Tevita Kuroyasi says the safety of Naroro villagers is paramount.

“We are not receiving any visitors and most youths are part of the village COVID-19 response team. We will support the government’s stance to contain COVID-19.”

The village is not letting its guards down in the fight against COVID-19 even though Sigatoka hasn’t recorded any new case.