Namara Tiri lockdown lifted

Movement restriction at the Namara Tiri Settlement has been lifted.

Residents told FBC News, the restriction was lifted this morning after Police officers removed the tapes from their homes.

FBC News understands the lifting of the restriction comes after no new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the settlement during the 14-day lockdown period.

Parveen Kumar says they were released around 6am adding it’s a relief to be out of lockdown.

He is thankful to Government for looking after them during the 14-day period.

The 17 households in the settlement received household packs from government through New World Supermarket during their lockdown.

The first order of the day for Kumar and his family is to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

