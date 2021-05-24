Nalotu village on total lockdown

Home

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
August 22, 2021 12:30 pm

Nalotu, the chiefly village of Yawe District in Kadavu is no longer allowing visitors.

Turaga Ni Koro Anitekini Bainimoli says this is to ensure that Nalotu with 150 people, remains COVID-19 free.

Bainimoli says they are one of the six villages in the district of Yawe and they have decided to lockdown the village to avoid the spread of the virus.

Situated beside the Vunisea Government Station, Nalotu has been notified of the lockdown at Vunisea and that people are to avoid the area.

Villagers have also been urged to avoid movement and drinking kava at other houses as this will put women, children and vulnerable groups at risk.

Yawe District has six villages including Nalotu, Natokalau, Korovou, Ekita, Naqalotu and Tawava. None of these have confirmed COVID-19 cases as yet.

