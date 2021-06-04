Nalotawa people provide assistance to affected families

The people of Nalotawa in Ba provided food assistance to 47 families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second time in two consecutive weeks they have been helping these families.

Non-Government Organisation “Rise Beyond The Reef” assisted in the facilitation of the assistance.

The food assistance provided includes bags of cassava, yams, dalo, mandarin, bananas, lemon, chillies, pumpkin, coconuts, rourou, ota and bele.

Government representatives in Ba commended the people of Nalotawa for their generosity.