Nalawa district in Ra in lockdown

Over one hundred Fijians in the eighteen villages of Nalawa District in the Ra province are prohibited from non-essential travel in and out of the district boundaries.

Tui Nalawa Ratu Epeli Niudamu says as of today they will not receive guests from other parts of the country unless absolutely necessary.

The 18 villages have also been advised to strictly adhere to a 5pm to 5am curfew which is now also in place.

“The Government has tried all its best to contain the virus and all traditional leadership in the Community should take heed of the Prime Ministers and Government stance. We should learn from the lessons of the measles outbreak in Fiji history especially in our villagers and we should take all necessary steps in stopping the spread of this monster disease”.

Ratu Epeli states this is to re-affirm the call made by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on banning social events and practicing social distancing.

The district has also banned all community events, kava consumption and special events such as funerals will only be attended by immediate family.

