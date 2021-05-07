Nakasi Health Centre the fourth community isolation facility

The Nakasi Health Centre is now the fourth community isolation facility in the Central Division.

Ministry of Health Chief Medical Advisor, Dr Jemesa Tudravu, says there are currently 68 individuals in the four community isolation facilities that are being looked after by their team.

Dr Tudravu adds in Lautoka, the Punjas Health Centre, Viseisei Health Centre, FEMAT field hospitals, the Hospital ship MV Veivueti and the antenatal clinic at the old MSP building are fully operational.

“Lautoka Hospital continues to operate as a COVID hospital and has continued the screening of its staff with no new cases identified to date.”

Dr Tudravu says their contact tracing and screening work continues with over 4,000 people screened by the stationary clinic in the last 24 hours.

He adds the mobile screening team continue with their intensive screening on the ground and conducted 701 swabs as well.