Nakalou village to halt movement from tomorrow

The village of Nakalou in the province of Macuata in Vanua Levu will not be allowing any visitors in the village from tomorrow until further notice.

Turaga-ni-Koro Jone Wainiu, says they have made the decision following the four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Labasa.

Wainiu says villagers living outside of Nakalou will also not be allowed to come in.

He says this is to ensure the safety of all Nakalou villagers as they have a lot of elderly and sick individuals together with new born babies.

Wainiu says there are 78 families in the village and it’s his duty to ensure their safety from the virus.

Nakalou is the last village in the province of Macuata in Vanua Levu.