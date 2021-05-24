Naitasiri residents commend frontliners on Sawani border

Nataisiri residents have commended the efforts made by the members of the Disciplinary Forces who continue to man the Sawani checkpoint.

The members of the disciplinary forces have been assisting Fijians on both sides of the checkpoint to safely exchange items or to trade produce.

For farmer Mareta Mili, coming to the border to trade is safe for her knowing that monitoring done by officers is ensuring that everyone is COVID-19 compliant.

“We are overwhelmed by the work done by the Disciplinary Forces personnel manning the Sawani checkpoint. We can see that they work to ensure that everyone that comes to the border is safe and that exchange is done in compliance with the COVID10 procedures and protocols in place.”

Mili says with people flooding the border for exchanges, government officials’ work to ensure that everyone is safe.

The Disciplinary Forces works in close collaboration with the Health Ministry in ensuring that all COVID-19 procedures and protocols are observed.