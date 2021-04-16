Nadi residents adhering to COVID measures

Residents living in Nadi have been seen wearing masks and gloves while out in public.

Following the announcement that essential services will be opened within the containment area, Fijians have been proactive.

Restaurants that are open are only allowing takeaways.

Banks have also put in strict measures, allowing only a handful of people to enter while the rest are lined up two meters apart outside.

The same thing can be seen at supermarkets with staff wearing masks and gloves.

Shoppers have also been reminded to stand two metres while checking out their items.

A few people can also be seen stocking up on food and essential items.

Hand sanitizers have been made available by many businesses in Nadi.