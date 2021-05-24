Nadi man enjoying farming despite losing his job

A Nadi man who lost his job due to the pandemic last year has no regrets about venturing into farming.

Niten Sharma of Namoli back road Nadi is enjoying every bit of farming as it also provides for his family.

The 53-year-old says he is at his farm almost every day along the Nadi backroad.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is good for health, like good exercise everyday sweat coming out and having good energy for this.”

Sharma says farming is nothing new for him as he was brought up on a farm.

He says he takes his children with him, as he wants to encourage them to do farming.

Sharma plants cucumber, lettuce, cabbage, watermelon and tomatoes on his five-acre farm.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard