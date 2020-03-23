COVID-19
Concessions for Nadi Airport tenants
March 28, 2020 3:29 pm
Business tenants at the Nadi International Airport will have rent concessions for the next three months.
“This is subject to review as obviously the airport remains closed with no domestic flights coming in. We’ll need to expand those kind of benefits to the duty free concessionaires and all the other people who rent the premises at AFL.”
For this month the tenants will receive a discount and for April and May they wont have to pay any rent.
Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this has been made following an agreement between the government and Fiji Airports limited.
