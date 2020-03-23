Home

Sugar shortage identified in some supermarkets around the country|Nadi quarantine for 21 Fijians arriving from Australia|Concessions for Nadi Airport tenants|Visa extension for Fijians overseas amid COVID-19|Fiji's COVID-19 cases remain five|Businesses discuss movement in light of curfew|Northern community takes measure against COVID-19|Labasa businesses feel the effects of COVID-19|No hidden agenda in COVID-19 Response Budget|NFP Leader says Response Budget disappointing|Woman to be questioned for alleged disobedience of lawful order|Incentives will assist businesses says Trade Minister|32 Fever Clinics operational across the country|COVID-19 Response Budget passed|Supermarket wants 200 staff from tourism sector|FNPF to roll out assistance from next week|Nationwide curfew in effect from Monday|Health Minister takes a swipe at Opposition|Australian PM throws support behind Pacific's COVID-19 fight|Police officer bailed after breaching lockdown restrictions|Bainimarama urges parliamentarians to put Fijians first|COVID-19 response budget not related to pandemic says Rabuka|Health Minister welcomes increase in budget|All passenger travels to outer islands to cease|Fiji Airways Narita recovery flights rescheduled|
Concessions for Nadi Airport tenants

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 28, 2020 3:29 pm
Business tenants at the Nadi International Airport will have rent concessions for the next three months.

“This is subject to review as obviously the airport remains closed with no domestic flights coming in. We’ll need to expand those kind of benefits to the duty free concessionaires and all the other people who rent the premises at AFL.”

For this month the tenants will receive a discount and for April and May they wont have to pay any rent.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this has been made following an agreement between the government and Fiji Airports limited.

