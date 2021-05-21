Home

Nadi hospital closed, new arrangements made

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 1, 2021 9:44 pm
The Nadi hospital [Source: Nadi Hospital]

The Nadi hospital is now closed to the general public after a hospital staff tested positive of COVID-19 today.

Ministry of Health Chief Medical Advisor, Doctor Jemesa Tudravu, says there are 40 staff and 37 patients including eight mothers within the hospital.

Doctor Tudravu says the Ministry has organized a roster for 90 staff to look after those stuck within the hospital during their testing period.

He says three sites have been identified where people of Nadi can now access general outpatients and emergency services as the main hospital is out of reach.

“The Sharda Medical Clinic in the middle of Nadi town, the Sharda Medical Clinic in Malolo in Nadi, and the Namaka Health Center in the Namaka area.”

Dr. Tudravu says the special outpatient clinic at the Sharda Clinic will be temporarily suspended.

He says the Namaka Reproductive Health Clinic will now cater to expecting mothers for their assessment as well delivery.

Dr. Tudravu adds the Nadi Health Center will continue as a maternal and child health clinic.

He says referrals will be done for admission of patients to either Lautoka or Sigatoka hospitals.

These arrangements are effective immediately.

