Nadi Airport health standards recognised

Nadi International Airport has achieved Airports Council International’s Airport Health Reaccreditation for COVID-19 health and safety measures.

The program provides an assessment of how aligned health measures are with COVID-19 protocols, considering all passenger areas and processes, including terminal access, check-in areas, security screening, boarding gates, lounges, retail, food and beverages outlets.

Nadi Airport was accredited last year and has been re-certified ahead of the arrival of commercial flights on December 1st.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, says Fiji Airports’ culture of COVID-safety has secured the reaccreditation as one of the safest and most health-focused airports in the world.

He adds they are more than ready to re-open in one week’s time as the gateway of COVID-safe tourism in a post-pandemic Pacific.

Fiji Airports Chairman, Geoffrey Shaw, says the reaccreditation could not have come at a better time, further enhancing passenger confidence.

He says they look forward to next Wednesday with great excitement to welcome the first Fiji Airways flight, marking the resumption of tourism.



[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Airports Acting CEO, Isei Tudreu said the ACI Airport Health Accreditation is an important benchmark as air travel resumes under the new normal.

Tudreu also says they have very high standards of hygiene and disinfection protocols, and each part of the airport process is assessed and scrutinised.

Airports Council International Asia-Pacific Director-General, Stefano Baronci, says the reaccreditation serves to reassure passengers that internationally-recognized safety measures remain in place for the resumption of travel to Fiji.