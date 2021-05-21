Home

Nadali residents live in fear as COVID cases increase

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
May 21, 2021 12:20 pm

Residents in the Nadali lockdown area are living in fear as COVID-19 cases increase in and around the area.

Nadali Resident Waisale Navucu says hearing the moving of ambulances in and out on the road beside their home signifies that the virus is around their area.

Navucu says swabbing teams came around this morning as the second round of their swabbing test begins.

Article continues after advertisement

“We need your support and prayers and we hoping that after the 14-day lockdown, there will be no more cases here in Nadali.”

He says they are only hoping for the best as they head into day three of their 14-day lockdown.

The Health Ministry recorded another new case from Nadali yesterday.

