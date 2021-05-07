Nadali residents caught off-guard with lockdown

People in Nadali outside Nausori say they were caught off-guard by the 14-day extension of the lockdown in the area.

Resident Waisale Tiqatabua says most of them were not prepared with food ration and other needs to last for the next two-weeks.

Tiqatabua says families in the area had no time to come out of the past four-day lockdown and prepare, before going into another lockdown.

Article continues after advertisement

“We were not prepared for the lockdown because the 4-day full lockdown was lifted early this morning and we had no time to prepare. We are staying in our own piece of land and at around mid-day, the whole Nadali area was cordoned off and swab test continues.”

Village Chairman Viliame Wainiqolo says the decision by the Health Ministry is the most logical step in protecting people in Nadali from the virus.

“The issue at the moment is that we don’t know who’s got the virus so I must salute the Health Ministry for the decision. Only this will enable us to contain the killer disease.”

Family members outside the containment area are helping those within the lockdown area by buying food items and delivering it to the Nadali village border.

14 cases of COVID-19 have emerged from the area, four are linked to the Makoi cluster while eight are possible community transmission.