Nabouwalu now a containment zone

Police and health authorities in the Northern Division have sealed off Nabouwalu in Bua which has now become a containment zone.

Four check points have been erected to restrict movement with decontamination spraying is being conducted on all vehicles entering and exiting the containment zone.

The implementation of checkpoints and restriction of movement has come as a surprise to many who were turned away from the Police checkpoint at Namulomulo.

Christopher Naikelekelevesi of Nawaca Village says they didn’t know about the movement restriction and were headed to Nabouwalu to buy fuel and ice.

Neikelekelevesi was stopped at the checkpoint at Namulomulo and as per COVID-19 protocols, cannot be allowed into the containment zone.

63 year-old Matila Lolo of Tavulomo Village says she sells fish from her home and was on her way to buy ice from Nabouwalu when they were stopped at the checkpoint.

Only essential services are being allowed into the containment area.

The containment area extends from Raralevu-i-Cake to Wainisevu and along the coast of Nabouwalu Village.

There are two checkpoints within the containment area and two more outside the zone that act as buffer points.

