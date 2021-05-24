Murder accused not guilty, committed to St Giles

Fabiano Dakai accused of murder has been found not guilty by High Court judge Justice Daniel Goundar, by reason of mental impairment.

Justice Goundar has issued an order to the medical superintendent of St Giles Hospital and the Health Ministry for Dakai to be committed to a mental hospital.

In his judgment, Justice Goundar says the prosecution did not dispute the psychiatric evidence in relation to the day of the alleged incident.

He says he has also given his own close scrutiny of the evidence including the reports of the three psychiatrists and he is satisfied that Dakai was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia when he allegedly murdered Timoci Dogai at Waidradra, Navua in 2019.