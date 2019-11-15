Multi-million dollar travel agencies at a standstill

Once a multi-million dollar industry, it has now come to a standstill.

Travel agencies are reeling from the impacts of COVID-19 with the cancellation of a vast majority of flights and tourism bookings.

One World Flight Center started feeling the trickle down effects of the pandemic last December as many Fijians postponed their travel plans.

Managing Director, Rajat Chaudhry says travel agents are incurring substantial losses as several bookings have been canceled and there is no concrete timeframe on when international flights will resume.

“We have lost about $8m of flown revenue, we lost about $800,000 of gross profit and currently we facing $80,000 operating loss per month since we have 11 outlets in Fiji.”

Chaudhry says they used to employ 32 staff however they have had to to send them on leave without pay.

Jad International Travels Services Manager Jessie Sansom says they employ nine people and none of them have lost their jobs.

She says the directors have put staff on 50 percent reduced wages and this will be reviewed at the end of May.

Sansom adds about 30 percent of their annual sales have been affected.

Lodhia’s Travel Services Manager Vinod Mistry says they have over 30 people working for them but they too have now sent on leave without pay.