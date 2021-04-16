Mulomulo COVID-19 border relocated

Fijians living around the Mulomulo area in Nadi are grateful that the border at the Police Post has been relocated further inside.

Since Sunday, residents in these areas have not been allowed to pass the Mulomulo Post border which created a few issues.

One of the main problems residents raised was that they need access to supermarkets as the area only had two small shops that had run out of items.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News had raised these issues yesterday during the press conference.

Now that the border has been moved, people in these areas have access to essential services.

Mulomulo Village and Yavuna Village are located in the area along with other settlements.