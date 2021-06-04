Muanikoso residents stage protest

More than 200 Muanikoso residents in Nasinu who are currently on lockdown held a protest earlier today.

Police Spokesperson, Savaira Tabua confirmed to FBC News that the protestors were claiming they have not had food for days now and are calling for rations.

Tabua says the police requested protestors go back to their homes and have alerted the Ministry of Economy and other relevant agencies to help these families.

[Source: Supplied]

Pictures and videos of the protest appeared on social media and police are at the scene to ensure that all residents are safe.

The Muanikoso containment zone went on lockdown three weeks ago following positive cases of COVID-19 in the area.

FBC News is trying to get comments from the Ministry of Economy.