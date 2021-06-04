Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Parliament precincts closed yet again|Delta variant continues to be highly transmissible|Muanikoso residents stage protest|Businesses reel from losses due to COVID-19 restrictions|Alcohol consumption tops COVID-19 breach|WEBC prioritizes business sustainability|New online learning hub for easier access to lessons|Backlog affects postal services|64 cases of COVID-19 recorded with links to existing clusters|Another COVID patient at CWM dies from unrelated condition|Ba businesses reminded to follow COVID protocols|New cases indicate severity of second wave|Test positivity average increases|Senior medical personnel on extended self-isolation|Calls for national dialogue on vaccine rejected|SCGF provides fund to female cane farmers|Tavua Town Council working closely with MOH|Read to succeed platform attracts hundreds of students|Businesses face challenges in meeting requirements|Current difficulties opportunity to make Fiji grow: PM|Alleged restaurant thief charged|Experts attempt to clear COVID misconception|Consumer Council advocates on disaster-risk preparedness|83 new cases, infections outside containment zone|Plans for crowd control at Naitasiri border|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Muanikoso residents stage protest

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
June 8, 2021 12:40 pm

More than 200 Muanikoso residents in Nasinu who are currently on lockdown held a protest earlier today.

Police Spokesperson, Savaira Tabua confirmed to FBC News that the protestors were claiming they have not had food for days now and are calling for rations.

Tabua says the police requested protestors go back to their homes and have alerted the Ministry of Economy and other relevant agencies to help these families.

Article continues after advertisement


[Source: Supplied]

Pictures and videos of the protest appeared on social media and police are at the scene to ensure that all residents are safe.

The Muanikoso containment zone went on lockdown three weeks ago following positive cases of COVID-19 in the area.

FBC News is trying to get comments from the Ministry of Economy.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.