Muanikoso cases not linked

The Health Ministry says the latest case in Muanikoso, Nasinu is not related to the family, which tested positive on Friday.

This comes as a patient from Muanikoso tested positive and is identifed as a contact of the Vunimono/Nadali, Nausori cluster.

This means in Muanikoso, there are two different cluster cases now, with one being the staff of Extra Supermarket, her family and neighbors.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says his teams are now doing all the tests and checks to find out more.

Doctor Fong also says they will be in a better position today to give more details about the seven members of the Samabula family who tested positive yesterday.

Meanwhile, there is also an area of interest at Narere, Stage One with it being under investigation.