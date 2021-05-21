Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Muanikoso cases not linked|Staying indoors best option for Nadali resident|Families receive hot meals from First Responders|Eight more test positive including family from Samabula|Muanikoso records three new COVID-19 cases, area locked down|Parts of Muanikoso cordoned off|MCTTT establishes digital portal|Markets buzzing following weekend of lockdown|Estimated 3,000 food packs to be distributed today|Rakiraki containment zone lifted|PS Health acknowledges efforts by Police|Officers caught drinking kava at roadblock|Muanikoso family followed protocol|RFMF and Police to monitor Nadali short cuts|PS denounces misinformation|Education will not be a COVID-19 casualty: Akbar|Essential services will be provided within Sawani borders|Fiji pre-positioning itself for post COVID-19|Self-isolate if you are told says Health Ministry|Police warns people against crossing containment borders|Barbershops in Labasa issued closure notice|Pearl Resort declared a quarantine facility|Students face challenges with online learning|Air New Zealand cancelled freight flight to Fiji|Five new cases in Muanikoso, as security man poses high risk|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Muanikoso cases not linked

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 23, 2021 6:02 am

The Health Ministry says the latest case in Muanikoso, Nasinu is not related to the family, which tested positive on Friday.

This comes as a patient from Muanikoso tested positive and is identifed as a contact of the Vunimono/Nadali, Nausori cluster.

This means in Muanikoso, there are two different cluster cases now, with one being the staff of Extra Supermarket, her family and neighbors.

Article continues after advertisement

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says his teams are now doing all the tests and checks to find out more.

Doctor Fong also says they will be in a better position today to give more details about the seven members of the Samabula family who tested positive yesterday.

Meanwhile, there is also an area of interest at Narere, Stage One with it being under investigation.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.