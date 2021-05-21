Home

MPs speak on military blame game

FBC News News Team [email protected] | @FBC_News
June 3, 2021 12:25 pm

There was more finger-pointing at the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the Fiji Navy personnel in Parliament by Opposition MPs today.,

SODELPA MP, Simione Rasova says the latest COVID-19 laws that will be debated later today, was only about ordinary Fijians.

“And the penalty is for the people that go shopping. They go into business premises. What about the super spreaders, what about those people who make the decision for COVBID to get into this country. What penalties are going to be given to them? What penalties are going to be given to Army officers, the Navy officers, who are spreading the COVID.”

Article continues after advertisement

In response, Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, says he cannot understand why the discipline forces are always being blamed.

“But Honorable Rasova earlier on mentioned the RFMF. I cannot understand the obsession with the RFMF. The RFMF Mr Speaker Sir has provided safety and security for us for the past one year, manning our borders and the people at the quarantine, Mr Speaker Sir. I cannot understand the obsession. Whenever they find something or one thing going wrong, they have a go at the RFMF.”

Debate continues in Parliament.

