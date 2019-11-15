MP and doctor remain in custody, questioning continues

Opposition MP Lynda Tabuya continues to be questioned by Police in relation to her posts on social media.

Tabuya’s Lawyer Jagath Karunaratne has confirmed to FBC News that his client was held overnight at the Nabua Police station and her caution interview continues this hour.

Karunaratne confirms the investigation revolves around alleged breaches of the Public Order Act which relates to malicious writings of false news or reports tending to create or foster public alarm and or public anxiety.

Meanwhile Nadi based Dr. Isireli Biumaitotoya who was transported to Suva yesterday by Police for similar reasons was also detained overnight and continues to be investigated.

Both Tabuya and Biumaitotoya are vocal social media commentators.

We will have more on this story as information comes to hand.