Movement restricted on Gau Island

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 29, 2021 4:05 pm
[Source: Rusiate Baleilevuka]

Villagers on the Island of Gau have been told by health authorities to lock down their villages for the next 14-days.

This after 15 crew members of a South Island Shipping Services vessel tested positive for COVID-19.

The boat Liahona carried cargos to Gau, Batiki, and Nairai last week.

Article continues after advertisement

Boat captain Akuila Cama says upon arrival back in Suva, crew members were swabbed.

Cama says on Saturday evening the result came back positive for the 15 crew.

The crew have since been isolating inside the vessel and Cama confirms all crew are in stable condition.

Turaga Na Raitena of Sawaieke District in Gau, Ratu Kinijoji Vererusa says health officials visited most of the villages today to advise on measures that are now effective on Gau.

He says people have also been told to refrain from social gatherings of any kind.

It’s believed the crew had come into contact with villagers when offloading cargos.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

