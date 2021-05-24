Home

Movement of residents strictly monitored

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
July 31, 2021 12:30 pm

In an effort to further prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases in Pacific Harbour and surrounding areas, Estate Management Services Limited has erected screening stations at three entry points.

The company provides municipal related services to the Pacific Harbour Resort area and Managing Director, Seth Maharaj says they feel it is their responsibility to give back to the community by ensuring they are safe.

Maharaj says the movement of residents in and out of Pacific Harbour is now being strictly monitored.

Article continues after advertisement

“The screening process that we have set up we have set up screening stations that monitor movement in the area a d each person that goes through their temperature is taken their name and address is written down and any irregularities in the temperature, the staff have been trained an advised us and we inform the ministry of health in the event there is a suspected case of the virus.”

The staff of Estate Management Services Limited, Phillip Navuku says manning the checkpoint start early in the morning and finish off in the evening.

“On average we have round about 100 cars flowing through our checkpoint daily and we have records to prove that.”

The company is utilizing its own resources to man the screening stations and to look out for the safety of approximately 3000 residents.

Police officers have also been providing their assistance at the screening stations.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

