Movement between containment zones to be investigated

The Ministry of Health will be investigating how taxis are acquiring passes to move from one containment zone to another.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, says he was puzzled to see taxis crossing the border this afternoon.

“I am mindful of the fact that there are some passes being issued from here, maybe some of the passes that are issued we are not aware of the nature of the travel. We are just aware of the business that they want to go and sort and that is considered as essential travel. I will have to investigate that particular point. I just observed it this afternoon.”

Article continues after advertisement

The PS says he did not want to bring up the matter on the road, however, he will be discussing it in the main taskforce forum.

According to the government gazette, any person in a containment zone in Lami, Suva, Nausori, Nadi and Lautoka must not leave the containment zone they are in unless authorized by the Permanent Secretary for Health.