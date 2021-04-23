Move around with valid reasons or get arrested

Anyone who is found loitering in public in any of the containment zones will be arrested by police.

This has been stressed by the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health Dr. James Fong.

Dr. Fong says these protocols have been gazetted and are from 4am tomorrow.

He says the containment areas have been established to prevent the spread of the virus throughout the country.

“I urge all Fijians to keep making this effort. Adhere to these health protocols. These protocols will be implemented and enforced by our health and police officials. These new protocols will be gazetted today.”

Dr. Fong says Fiji has done great work together to keep the country safe so far saying one small, innocent lapse or a careless attitude to Fiji’s health measures by one person can start a chain of infection that can affect thousands.