MOU to help address land related issues

The Suva City and Lami Town Council have entered into an agreement with the iTaukei Lands Trust Board.

The Memorandum of Agreement will strengthen the relationship between the two municipal councils and the TLTB.

Special Administrators Chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua says the agreement will enable them to discuss issues relating to leasing of land within the municipal boundaries.

Tikoduadua adds it will also enable them to discuss land use planning and development of iTaukei land.

He says this will ensure lease compliance and enforcement including landowners issues are effectively addressed.

Tikoduadua says they will be able to share information and data for the purpose of better community services, planning and decision making.

The Agreement will also strengthen data base for the two municipal councils.