COVID-19
Mothers struggling to adapt to new normal

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
June 16, 2021 3:09 pm

Many working mothers are still finding it difficult to adapt to the new work from home environment.

Graduate Women, President Ronna Pastorizo-Sekiguchi, says she anticipates the struggle to balance work-life will intensify as everyone learns to adapt to the new normal.

She says for some it comes with new challenges, including maintaining productivity levels, headspace and avoiding distraction.

“Setting aside some time while they’re very busy with their own children, they’re own work. And they’re trying to juggle home schooling and everything from families to what not. But they are always reaching out in our group.”

In an effort to ensure work is adequately managed, members of Women Graduate communicate daily through online platforms.

Pastorizo-Sekiguchi says although COVID has had a significant impact on our work-life balance and created new challenges not previously experienced, parents can still take steps to retain a positive work-life balance.

