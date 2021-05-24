COVID-19
Mothers and babies to benefit from donation
October 14, 2021 4:25 pm
[Source: Supplied]
The Victorian Multicultural Sports Association INC in partnership with the City of Frankston shipped a container of sanitary items and baby formula to Fiji.
This will go towards the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund to assist mothers recover from the impact of the COVID-19.
The entire project is funded by Frankston City Council.
The AUD $20,000 worth of donated essential items include 4,032 feminine sanitary items, 2,460 maternity pads 2,740 maternity liners, 443 baby feeding bottles,55 infant anti-rash cream tubs and 36,964 antiseptic baby wipes.
The shipment also included 5,556 nappies, 3,888 disinfectant wipes, 1,800 disposable masks, baby clothing and other essentials, baby clothing and other essentials.
