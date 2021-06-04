Mothers and babies from CWM relocated

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases at the CWM Hospital in Suva, some mothers and their babies have been transferred to the Lautoka hospital.

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete told FBC News the measure has been taken to ensure the safety of these mothers and their babies.

He says the Ministry also wants to ensure they are well cared for.

Doctor Waqainabete says this is part of their strategic plan that is in place, for the Ministry to act upon when the need arises.

The CWM Hospital recorded its first two cases on June 1st and since then more cases have been detected.

Yesterday there were 19 cases from the CWM cluster.