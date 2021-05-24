Home

More youth clubs formed during the pandemic

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
August 12, 2021 4:35 pm

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has recorded a high interest from young people forming youth groups.

Minister, Parveen Kumar says a lot of young people have now turned to farming in order to make ends meet.

Kumar says the Ministry has stepped forward to assist these clubs.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have reached out to youth clubs by providing them with farming materials for them to become productive contributors to national food security. It has also meant that more of our youth, instead of being aimless without any prospects in our urban areas are returning to the land.”

Speaking during the International Youth Day celebration in Ba today, Kumar highlighted the Ministry has so far assisted 147 youth clubs consisting of 4,243 beneficiaries in the last financial year.

He says this is an important initiative with the end game of having more youth turn to the land.

A TikTok Poetry Competition was also launched today which is open to all registered youth clubs.

With the theme of “Youth Innovation for Human Health” or “Youth Innovation for Planetary Health” participants must create a TikTok video of just under a minute highlighting the theme of the poem.

