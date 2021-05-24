Home

COVID-19

More villagers in Kadavu receive vaccine

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
September 6, 2021 12:38 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

The majority of people from the 11 villages in Tavuki District, Kadavu have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Village Head, Sailasa Boteanakadavu says initially many of them did not want to get vaccinated – until cases of COVID-19 emerged on the island.

Boteanakadavu adds since last week, people have started to come forward as health teams continue to spread awareness on the importance of vaccination.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds relatives in Viti Levu have played a huge role in keeping villagers informed.

“We have seen a lot of misinformation on social media and our relatives in Suva would call us and advise us not to take the jab, but we have realized the need to protect ourselves given the number of cases on the island and the fact that we have people who have died because of the virus.”

Kadavu recently recorded four new cases of COVID-19 in the 24-hours ending at 8 am yesterday.

There are over 260 active cases on the island.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

